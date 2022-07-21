Clinton and Area Receives over 6 inches of Rain in Overnight Storms

An intense storm with thousands of lightning strikes and several inches of rain over portions of Anderson and Knox County’s resulted in several roads being closed earlier this morning. Some homes had to evacuated, and damage to tents at the Anderson County Fairgrounds. The storm setup over Anderson County and didn’t move dumping over 6 inches of rain on the area. Many tents at the fair could not sustain all the weight upon them from the water and collapsed from the weight. Debris along many rural and state roads were noticed and even some closed during the early morning hours into the early afternoon.

The County Mayor’s Office sent out a press release this morning in regard to the storms: as of 8:30 am, County Mayor Terry Frank said “all of Anderson County’s emergency services are operational and responding to calls. Our Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Payne is conducting damage assessments in several areas. There have been some homes evacuated in the area of Pop Hollow Road, and emergency officials have conducted four vehicle rescues in high water. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.”

North Main Street in Clinton between Weaver Street and North Hicks Street was flooded and blocked off to traffic in both directions. Additionally, the City and State closed Clinch Avenue/Highway 25W at the Clinton city limits. The roadway was closed in both directions because of damage to the road. Many other neighborhoods and communities were dealing with downed trees and power lines. Everyone is working as hard as they can to get services restored.

As the storms continue to pound one area over and over again thankfully no one lost their life due to the intense rains and storms however several thousands were without power around the Clinton Highway, South Clinton, Powell community and into Knox County as well. A few more isolated storms could be in the forecast for the evening but for the most part rains we seen overnight are not expected again to repeat.

