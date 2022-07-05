Clarence David Seay, Oliver Springs

Clarence David Seay, age 69 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Seay; mother, Sylvia Smith Rogers; brothers, Carlos Seay and Calvin Seay; sister, Connie Busby.

Survivors include daughters, Angela Previss of Indiana and Jennifer Edmundson of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, David (Tavyne) Edmundson and Alexis Edmundson; great-grandson, Evan David Edmundson; brothers, Cecil Seay and Curtis Seay of Texas; sisters, Carolyn Northern of Texas, Cathy Jones of Wartburg, Cindy Vandergriff of Newport, and Coleen Fowler of Arkansas; Lifelong companion, Linda Anderson; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Greg Overton officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Jonesville Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Seay family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarence David Seay, please visit our floral store.

