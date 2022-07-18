Charles Paul Haltom, 93

Charles Paul Haltom, devoted brother, uncle, and beloved friend passed away July 16, 2022, at the age of 93.

Born and raised in Rockwood to Paul Ackerman Haltom and Marie Wheeler Haltom, he spent his childhood on Ridge Avenue and the rest of his life at various locations in the community. He had a life-long love for football, both high school, and college. He was a proud member of the 1947 Rockwood High School Football Championship team.

For his 6th birthday, his parents gave him a little sister, Carolyn. He famously declared, “you can take her back!” Though he was initially skeptical, he and Carolyn remained close throughout his life. They were best pals.

He served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1952.

He graduated from Tennessee Tech University in 1955 with a degree in History. He joined Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1961. By the 1980’s he was a metallographer in the radiation effects and microstructural analysis group in the Metal and Ceramics Division. In 1987, he won the distinguished International Metallographic Society’s Pierre Jacquét Medal and the International Lucas Award of the American Society of Metals for his work there.

Paul had many hobbies. He loved photography and the outdoors. He spent many years boating on Watts Bar Lake and many more camping with family at his favorite spots at Cades Cove and Fall Creek Falls. Nothing, however, compared to his adoration for the Tennessee Volunteers. He dedicated decades of devotion to the Vols and Neyland Stadium, and never missed their home games.

To many, he appeared quiet and reserved. With friends and family, he was an avid storyteller who loved a good laugh. He was gentle, sweet, and simply a good man. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sister Carolyn Haltom Taylor; nieces Pattye Taylor-Phillips (Matt Phillips Sr.), Betsy Taylor Welch (Jackson M. Welch Jr.), and Julie Taylor; great-niece Olivia Bates and great-nephews Clay Welch (Mary Campbell Welch), Taylor Welch (Meghan Hart Welch), Nathan Welch and Brendan Phillips and great-great nephew James Thomas Welch.

Family will receive friends Friday, July 22 from 10:30–11:30 am at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Memorial service 11:30 am. Interment to follow.

He was a life-long member of Rockwood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church, 801 N. Kingston Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854.