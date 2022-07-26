Candice Nicole Cooper, 16, Anderson County

Candice Nicole Cooper was 16 years old when she passed on Friday the 15 of July 2022 in Knoxville Tennessee. Her family was unprepared for this unexpected loss. Candice resided in Anderson County. She was a student at Clinton high school and would have been going into her junior year. She left us just short of her 17th birthday which is on August 20, 2022. Candace was predeceased by her father Kenneth Cooper.

She is survived by mother, Natasha Smith; loving grandmother, “Nana” Ila Hernandez; brothers and sisters; Michael Smith, Dayna Davis, Stormy Lewis, Jagotti Lewis, Skylar Cooper, Jamykel Lewis, and Journey Lewis; uncle Carlos Hernandez. Shanna Pynes and Montez Lewis were also big influences in her life as well.

Candice’s life would seem short to many but those that were blessed to have known her at her best will forever have the imprint she left on our hearts. Her life had many challenges and joyous times. She had a big mouth, but a huge heart. She loved very hard. Candice had a difficult childhood that gave her a hard exterior shell, but those who knew her well knew that at her core her bruised and tattered soul still had a loving and thoughtful side. For any of you that had the privilege to hear her sing you know she had a voice like an angel. These hardships were not of her making so we pray now that Angel Voice has her wings. Candice can now soar above the grief and pain that she felt and find the love and life she was searching for. Fly high fierce angel we love you.

Family and friends will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Candice’s favorite color was purple we are asking that those who attend please wear purple or something vibrant.

We ask that you open your heart and offer compassion without judgment for those that suffer from illness rooted in stigma and trauma. Sadly, Candice did not get the help she needed leaving behind bereaved family and friends. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

