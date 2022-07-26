Breaking News: Arrest Made in Double Homicide Case in East Roane County in May

Lonnie Dale Wright, 48

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest of an individual wanted in connection to the double homicide case which occurred May 17th on Buck Creek Road in East Roane County, where two people were found dead inside a home. Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed the arrest of one individual, Lonnie Dale Wright, 48, who was taken into custody somewhere in the Mays Valley Community North of Harriman around 6:30 today. Wright is being held on $2 Million bond.

You may recall Deputies were called to the 600 Block of Buck Creek Road in East Roane County on Monday, May 17th, 2022, and when they arrived, they were informed there was a person unresponsive in the house and that the doors were locked. After making entry, deputies reported finding a man and woman dead inside. The victims were identified as 67-year-old Steve Groover and 62-year-old Cindy Scruggs, both of Kingston. Both bodies were sent to the regional forensics center in Knoxville for autopsies. 

Lonnie Dale Wright

