Breaking News: 3-Dead in Multi vehicle accident in Claxton

Tyler Mayes of the Anderson County Sheriff’s department sent this announcement about the accident.

Our agency was dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community. Three individuals, in the same vehicle, were confirmed dead at the scene. One patient, in the other vehicle, was airlifted to UT Hospital and is in serious condition.

This is an active scene and under investigation. Please expect delays if traveling this area. We urge motorists to use an alternate route, if possible.

