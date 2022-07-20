Brandon Todd Sharp, 24

Brandon Todd Sharp, age 24, passed away unexpectedly, on July 17, 2022. Brandon was born, on June 5, 1998, in Oak Ridge and attended Oliver Springs High School. He was a star athlete in school, playing football, basketball, baseball, and any other sport he could. Brandon enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved driving cars. He especially loved spending time with his nephews and teaching them to ride dirt bikes was a favorite activity of theirs. Brandon will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, and all who knew him.



Brandon was preceded in death by grandfather, Randy Abercrombie.

Survivors include mother, Roxana Baird & husband, Martin; father, Billy Sharp & wife, Dawn; siblings, Kristen Sharp & boyfriend, Andy Buchanan, Kyle Sharp, and Teá Baird; grandparents, Kathy & Don Jones and William & Terry Podewils; aunt, Christina Waddell & husband, Brian; nephews, Gage & Abel Sharp, Sammy & Gavin Waddell; special friends, Kaitlin White, Robynn Bolden, Kelsee Bolden, Kaylee Bolden, and Michelle Barber; as well as many other friends and loved ones, too numerous to count.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help with funeral expenses would be deeply appreciated. Online donations may be made at https://www.weatherfordmortuary.com/resources/payment-center.

The family is holding a Celebration of Brandon’s life at 1402 Melton Hill Lake Pavilion 2-6 pm Sunday, July 24, 2022. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

