Bobbie Ray Hamilton Davidson Kelsay, Kingston

Bobbie Ray Hamilton Davidson Kelsay age 75 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born, February 9, 1947, to Mary Frances and Cas Hamilton. She was a lifelong resident of Kingston and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Bobbie married Jerry Davidson in 1963 and had three sons.

Preceded in death by her parents, Cas Hamilton and Frances Davidson; husband, Jerry Davidson; brothers: Dean, Casey, Johnny, and Rex Hamilton, Larry, Jr, Buddy, Alvin, Johnny, and Freddie Davidson. Sisters: Una Grace, Charlene Waught, Suzy Cress, and Gayle Patterson.

Survived by children: Gerald Davidson, Marty Davidson, and wife Susan, Jeffery “Peanut” Davidson, and wife Jeannie.

Grandchildren: Dillon Davidson, Darla Davidson, and fiancé Aaron, Lyndsay Collins (David), Lacey Davidson, Logan Davidson (Stormi), Landon Davidson (Brittany), Shela Jeffers (Michael Ball), Trisha Clark (Austin), Kayla Green (Daulton), Kendal Kelsay (Charli), and Malachi Kelsay.

Great grandchildren: Jagger Jeffers, Cadyn Collins, Caleigh Ball, Ariana Clark, Skylar Clark, Kaylee Ball, Canaan and Samuel Green.

Siblings: Eugene and Daniel Davidson, Jackie, Tex, David and Elmer Hamilton, Beck Burnum, Lori, Reva, Sheila, Rosemary, Margaret Branson, Howard, Pedro, and Wayne Davidson. A host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Reverend Logan Davidson and Reverend George Maddox officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Kelsay Family.

