Bobbie June Bunch, Lancing

Bobbie June Bunch, age 63 of Lancing passed away July 11, 2022. She was born November 27, 1958, to James & Mildred Blalock Bunch.

Bobbie loved planting flowers and working outside but most of all she had the heart of helping others. Anything she could do for them she would try her best to do so.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Rexie L. Armes, Robert L. Armes, Larry Wayne Bunch, Jimmy Ray Bunch, and Justin Levi Bunch; sisters Judy VanNorstran and Janice H. Mullins.

She is survived by her son Rexie Green; sisters Carolyn Frazier of Harriman and Effie Hensley of Wartburg; brothers Kenneth (Karen) Bunch, Jerry L. Bunch, and Tony (Pam) Bunch all of Wartburg and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 8:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bobbie June Bunch.

