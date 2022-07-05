Billy Howard Rayburn, Rockwood

Mr. Billy Howard Rayburn, age 81, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Summit View of Farragut in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on August 7, 1941, in Harriman, Tennessee. Bill was a retired Sprinkler Fitter and more recently managed the Trout Farm in the Post Oak Community of Rockwood, where he was known as “Wild Bill” and Saw Mill Bill”. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was a “Pretty Good Old Guy”. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Smith Rayburn and Pearl Ryans Rayburn Sneed; wife, Annie Rayburn; son, Eric Rayburn; sisters, Frances Wilson, Wilma Whittaker, and Eula Mae Mason; brothers, William Estil Rayburn and Thomas “Tommy” Rayburn; and friend, Allen Clowers.

Survivors include:

Friends: Martha Clowers of Rockwood, TN

Charles Glenn Clowers of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Receiving of friends will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Military honors will be given by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee at a later date

