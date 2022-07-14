Billie Newell Lovelace Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Billie Newell Lovelace Jr. age 92 of Rockwood, TN passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Knoxville, TN with his family by his side. He was born March 31, 1930, to Viola and Billie Lovelace Sr. in Texas. He was a Master Electrician for IBEW for over 65 years. He was a hard worker and always provided and took care of his family the best way he could. He was a lifetime member of the VFW for over 25 years. He was proud of his military career, serving 4 years in the Army. He is preceded in death by his parents: Billie Lovelace and Viola Lovelace; wife: Mattie Lovelace; and daughter: Patty Collier. He is survived by:

Son: Jim Lovelace ( Vanessa)                                       of Lenoir City, TN

Daughters:

Lisa Miller                                                              of Rockwood, TN

Marybeth Godsey (Adam)                                     of Harriman, TN

Martha Ann Woody                                                of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren:

Tiffany Waters                                                       of Rockwood, TN

Justin Nelson                                                         of Kingston, TN

Amanda Mincey (Kyle)                                           of Maryville, TN

Paul Cox                                                                 of Rockwood, TN

Taylor Harris (Jon)                                                  of Knoxville, TN

Spencer Lovelace (Laura)                                       of Knoxville, TN

Jackson Lovelace                                                    of Knoxville, TN

Kathy Allen (Bryan)                                                  of Harriman, TN

Jayden Godsey                                                        of Harriman, TN

Adalyn Godsey                                                         of Harriman, TN

And 15 Great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary in the chapel on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm with a service starting at 2:00 pm with Jimmy Willis officiating. Internment with full military honors will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery following the service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Billie Newell Lovelace Jr.

