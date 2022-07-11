Barry Preston, Oakdale (formerly of Danville, KY)

Mr. Barry Preston, age 62, of Oakdale, formally of Danville, KY passed away July 8, 2022, at home. He worked in the Labors Union 818 for many years. Barry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by two brothers: Michael Hart Preston and Harry Eugene Preston.

He is survived by his companion of 25 years: Pat Padgett.

Parents: Harry & Charlotte Preston of Danville, KY.

Sister: Machelle Renee Buehner and husband Mike of Florida.

Niece: Moloy Hart Preston.

Nephew: Jacob Todd Preston.

Great nephew: Michael Skyler Preston.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will meet Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Knoxville for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Barry Preston.

