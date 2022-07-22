Amy Renee Riddle, Rockwood

Ms. Amy Renee Riddle, age 41, of Rockwood, TN passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She fought the demon of addiction for many years and it finally won. She is proceeded in death by her mother: Teresa Clawson; Kaysen’s dad: Danny Shadden; maternal grandmother: Mary Treadway; and fraternal grandparents: Charles and Erma Clawson. Amy is survived by:

Father & his wife: Donald “Cotton” & Patti Reel Clawson of Spring City, TN

Son: Kaysen “Camo” Riddle of Oliver Springs, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Shayla & Tyler Hutton of Goldsboro, NC

Brother: Darren Riddle of Dayton, TN

Aunts: Tonia Huffstetler, Mary Schubert, Connie Riddle, Celia Norton, Karen Riddle,

& Melinda Roberts.

Uncles: Junior Treadway, James Clawson, Charles Clawson, Raymond Reel, Robbie Reel, & Josh Reel.

Special Friend: Miranda Fritts.

And many cousins and friends.

Amy’s children were her greatest joy and she will be missed dearly. Our family asks that you realize that no one is immune to the epidemic of addiction that encompasses our society. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be made to Evans Mortuary to assist with funeral costs. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm EST with a service beginning at 5:00 pm EST and Bro. David Treadway officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made for Ms. Amy Riddle.

