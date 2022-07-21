Alvin Gene Pierce, Kingston

News Department 2 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Alvin Gene Pierce, age 66, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born June 25, 1956, in Harriman and has been a life-long resident of Roane County. Gene was of the Baptist faith. He had worked as an excavator for many years and loved bush hogging.  

Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin & Rebecca Williams Pierce; brother, Samuel Dennis Pierce; sister, Deborah Lynn Hudson.

SURVIVORS

Children                     Rosanna Pierce of Florida

                                    Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman

 Grandchildren           Tyler and Blake Lancaster

 Sister                            Sherry King of Kingston

Nieces                          Heather Hudson, Lynzie Griffith, Skyler King

Nephews                      Travis King & wife, Raven

  Brandon King & wife, Leah

Great-nieces                 Hartley and Hadley King

Great-nephew              Aiken King

Gene’s wish was to be cremated. No services will be scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin Pierce, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Larry Stephen Phillips, Norris

Larry Stephen Phillips, age 75, of Norris, TN went home to our heavenly father on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: