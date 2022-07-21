Alvin Gene Pierce, Kingston

Alvin Gene Pierce, age 66, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born June 25, 1956, in Harriman and has been a life-long resident of Roane County. Gene was of the Baptist faith. He had worked as an excavator for many years and loved bush hogging.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin & Rebecca Williams Pierce; brother, Samuel Dennis Pierce; sister, Deborah Lynn Hudson.

SURVIVORS

Children Rosanna Pierce of Florida

Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman

Grandchildren Tyler and Blake Lancaster

Sister Sherry King of Kingston

Nieces Heather Hudson, Lynzie Griffith, Skyler King

Nephews Travis King & wife, Raven

Brandon King & wife, Leah

Great-nieces Hartley and Hadley King

Great-nephew Aiken King

Gene’s wish was to be cremated. No services will be scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin Pierce, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

