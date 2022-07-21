Alvin Gene Pierce, Kingston

Alvin Gene Pierce, age 66, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born June 25, 1956, in Harriman and has been a life-long resident of Roane County. Gene was of the Baptist faith. He had worked as an excavator for many years and loved bush hogging.
Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin & Rebecca Williams Pierce; brother, Samuel Dennis Pierce; sister, Deborah Lynn Hudson.
SURVIVORS
Children Rosanna Pierce of Florida
Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman
Grandchildren Tyler and Blake Lancaster
Sister Sherry King of Kingston
Nieces Heather Hudson, Lynzie Griffith, Skyler King
Nephews Travis King & wife, Raven
Brandon King & wife, Leah
Great-nieces Hartley and Hadley King
Great-nephew Aiken King
Gene’s wish was to be cremated. No services will be scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.
