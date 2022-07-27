Adrian Day, Kingston

Mr. Adrian Day, age 75, of Kingston passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a motorcycle accident. Adrian was a man who enjoyed feeling the fresh air of the outdoors on his face. Whether it be horseback or motorcycle, he had a passion for riding. Not only was he an avid motorcyclist, having ridden thousands of miles, Adrian once rode horseback from Cambridge, Indiana to Kingston, Tennessee, some 350 miles by the way. Aside from his passion of riding, he loved music. It was in these three things, the outdoors, horseback, and his motorcycle, that Adrian found solace. He was a wonderful man who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his son: Jimmy Day.

Parents: John & Vivian Jean Day.

Sister: Carla Parker.

He is survived by his Two Daughters: Adie & Chad Reid and, Trudi Day.

Brother: David Day.

Sister: Beva & Steven Felmy.

Grandchildren: Becca & James Woolsey, Katherine & Darrian Smith, Landon Messer, Emily Reid, Kyle Day, Adda Day Catterlin, Dakota Bennington, Reba Day, Zachary Feist, and Isabella Day.

Along with many other friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bayside Marina in Ten Mile.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of John Adrian Day.

