Additional Information Has Been Released in Fatality Wreck that Left 3 dead and 1 injured on Friday

On Friday, crews with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community.

A juvenile from Knoxville was traveling west on Edgemoor Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Peter Webel, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio, was turning onto Edgemoor Road to travel eastbound, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The report stated that the minor’s pickup truck struck Webel’s SUV on its driver’s side, resulting in it coming to a rest on its roof in the roadway.

Webel and two passengers in the vehicle, identified as Linda Webel, 76, and Frieda Gottschling, 80, both of Mansfield, Ohio, died at the scene, authorities said.

The juvenile was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in serious condition at the last update, officials reported. The report stated that charges are pending.

