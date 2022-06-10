Y-12 to conduct emergency exercise June 15

Brad Jones

Oak Ridge, Tenn.—Emergency response personnel from the National Nuclear Security Administration and Consolidated Nuclear Security, along with federal, state and local emergency management personnel, will conduct an emergency management exercise June 15 in and around the Y-12 National Security Complex.

During this exercise, people in the vicinity of Y-12 may observe personnel simulating response activities and performing environmental monitoring or sampling, but these off-site activities are part of the exercise.

This event is part of the emergency management exercises conducted on a regular basis by the U.S. Department of Energy facilities in Oak Ridge. These exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure the public, Y‑12 employees, and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

