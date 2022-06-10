Women Veterans Appreciation Day Resolution Reintroduced by Blackburn, Booker, Rosen, Braun

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced a bipartisan resolution designating June 12, 2022 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day to honor women veterans for their military service and recognize the growing presence of women in the United States Armed Forces and National Guard. June 12marks the day the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 was signed into law, legislation that allowed women to serve as permanent members of the military.

“Women have been an asset to our military and served valiantly alongside their brothers in arms for over a century. Our female patriots save lives, win battles, and defend the cause of freedom for our nation and our partners abroad. This bipartisan resolution recognizes their invaluable contributions and is an important part of our work to honor Tennessee’s courageous veteran community,” said Senator Blackburn

“Despite barriers and prejudices, women have courageously served in the United States military since our nation’s inception, from their efforts in the American Revolution to defending the Union in the Civil War,” said Sen. Booker. “Following in the footsteps of those early trailblazers, women have since taken up diverse roles in our Armed Forces. This resolution honors the selfless sacrifices these women have made on behalf of our nation and also draws attention to the fact that we must do more not just in words, but in action, to help women veterans reentering civilian life.”

“For over a century, women have bravely served our country with honor – from working as spies in the Civil War to fighter pilots and special operations forces in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria,” said Senator Rosen. “America’s women veterans deserve our nation’s thanks and recognition for their service, which is why I am proud to help introduce this resolution in recognition of women’s sacrifices and commitment to protecting our freedoms at home and abroad.”

“There are over 33,000 female veterans from Indiana and it is vital that we recognize their service and sacrifice for our nation, while acknowledging the unique challenges they face. I am proud to cosponsor the Women Veterans Appreciation Day Resolution for the third year to recognize the strength and courage of all our female veterans,” said Senator Mike Braun.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Senators Blackburn and Booker have introduced a Senate resolution marking June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day. To view the full text of the resolution, click here.

