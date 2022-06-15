William “Tom” Henry, Wartburg

William “Tom” Henry, age 81 went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening but most of all he loved sitting on his porch drinking coffee. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert & Eunice Scott Henry.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol Ann McKinney Henry; daughter Joanne Bray; grandson Josh Jackson; great-grandsons Neyland & Peyton Jackson; siblings Wilda Young, Edward Henry, Donna Sue Brown, Manetta Hoffman, Barbara (Bobby) Tompkins, Sam (Delores) Henry, Peggy (Junior) Muse, Linda (Anthony) Bates, Fred (Susan) Henry, Ronnie (Valerie) Henry; sisters-in-law Betty Sue McKinney and Judy Miller and husband, Lloyd Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Preston Adkins and Tommy Frances officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William “Tom” Henry.

