William Richard Hudson, Kingston

William Richard Hudson, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 17, 1952, in Jasper Alabama. He was employed by First Utility District for over 25 years in Roane County. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed motorcycles tremendously.



Preceded in death by his parents, William Ray and Sarah Jean Hudson; the mother of his daughter, Deborah Pierce.

Survivors; daughter, Heather Griffis and Tom Presley of Knoxville; grandchildren, Lynzie Griffith of Knoxville, Josh Griffith of Kingston; sister Marti Colglazier & husband, Jeff of Connors, Georgia; brother, Terry Hudson of Maryville; significant other, Kathleen White of Kingston. Richard’s wish was to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

