Willard Guy, Harriman

Mr. Willard Guy, age 76 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. He attended Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. Willard retired from the State Highway Department and also worked at Peggy Ann Truck Shop and Wrecker in Rockwood where he enjoyed working on trucks.

He is proceeded in death by his parents: Johnny & Louise Guy.

Brother: Jimmy Guy.

He is survived by his brother & sister-in-law: Harold & Judy Guy and Donnie Guy.

Sister & brother-in-law: Geraldine & Clint Hall.

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 17, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 with Bro. Jimmy Banken officiating. Graveside services will follow in Riggs Chapel Cemetery.

