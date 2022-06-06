Vera Lorene (Heidel) Sexton, 102, Wartburg

Vera Lorene (Heidel) Sexton passed away quietly at her home near Wartburg, TN. on June 3, 2022, at 102 years of age.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George & Edla Heidel; brother, Herbert; husband, Donald Sexton and her two children Donna McCray and Wade Sexton. She was a beloved member of the community, and her selfless service was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by 3 children; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters. During World War II., Mrs. Sexton worked in the shipyard near San Francisco as part of the war effort. She subsequently went on to marry and raise five children and provide childcare to working mothers in the community. As a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she could always be counted on to help with church-related activities and was a founding member of the Dorcas Quilters who provide assistance to worldwide missions.

Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. interment following at Wartburg Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vera Lorene (Heidel) Sexton.

