UPDATE on the Two Inmates Who Escaped Anderson County Jail, Apprehended within 30 Minutes

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has now released the names of the inmates who escaped custody on Sunday.
Rose Phillips (47) – Clinton, TN
Underlying charges – Failure to Appear, Child Support Attachment, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell/Possession of Methamphetamine
Kristie Craig (49) – Rocky Top, TN
Underlying charges – Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear, Criminal Capias, and Simple Possession.
Previous story: At approximately 5:53 p.m. our office received notice that two inmates escaped from the Detention Facility and drove off in a vehicle. At 6:20 p.m., our deputies had the two inmates back in custody and enroute back to the jail. Sheriff Russell Barker stated “the quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do.” An investigation is underway. No additional comments will be made until it is complete.