Two Inmates Escape Anderson County Jail, Apprehended within 30 Minutes

“At approximately 5:53 p.m. our office received notice that two inmates escaped from the Detention Facility and drove off in a vehicle. At 6:20 p.m., our deputies had the two inmates back in custody and enroute back to the jail. Sheriff Russell Barker stated “the quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do.” An investigation is underway. No additional comments will be made until it is complete.”
Tags Anderson County Anderson County Jail apprehended Escape Inmates
