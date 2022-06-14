TVA Asks For 2nd Day In a Row to Limit Power Consumption

TVA reports they are seeing a period of all-time record electricity consumption across its region. They have asked that people should reduce their electricity use between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) from today through Thursday, to help reduce the burden placed on its systems.

Specifically, TVA is asking people to stop using non-essential electricity, such as for decorative indoor and outdoor lighting. They also asked people to set their thermostat as high as comfortably possible and use fans to circulate the air, instead of their air conditioning systems.

They also asked people to hold off on using electrical appliances like dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment. Businesses should also minimize lighting and turn off all office equipment that does not need to be on.

Yesterday

The Tennessee Valley Authority and 153 local power companies across the region successfully met a record power demand for the month of June during an early season heat wave on Monday, June 13.

At 6 p.m. ET, the power system was reliably providing 31,311 megawatts of energy at a region-wide average temperature of 94 degrees. The previous record for June was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.

The resiliency of the public power system, even during such extreme conditions, is a result of the hard work and dedication of thousands of women and men working in TVA’s diverse generation plants, managing the region’s transmission system and serving 10 million individuals and more than 700,000 businesses across seven states.

Continued hot and humid weather could produce similar high power demands through the end of this week. TVA and local power companies are encouraging users to join them in conserving power and saving money, especially during the peak use hours of 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., by taking a few simple steps:

Turn up your thermostat – even one or two degrees makes a big difference in your power bill and do not significantly impact your comfort.

Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air – they use less energy than your air conditioner.

If possible, avoid using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances during peak hours.

Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home or business.

Additional energy saving tips can be found at energyright.com/residential. Residents concerned about their ability to pay future power bills are encouraged to contact their local power company to discuss the availability of assistance programs, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information about TVA and its 89-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.

