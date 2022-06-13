TVA Asks Everyone to Limit Power Consumption

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

With temperatures in the mid-90s looming ahead this week, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and HUB and other local power suppliers asked that customers reduce their power usage to avoid outages.

HUB is asking consumers to: Postpone using electric appliances; Reduce use of air conditioning or heating; And turn off lights and all other electrical equipment not needed.

TVA officials stated in a news release that the system expects the highest June temperatures in over a decade, which will drive the TVA’s peak demand to surge past 30,000 megawatts (MW). The electrical services ask customers to reduce their usage from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

TVA and all our local suppliers will keep status reports updated throughout the heat wave, and crews will work around the clock to ensure possible outages stay at a minimum.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TDCI Raises Awareness of Need for Families and Caregivers to Protect Seniors on Elder Abuse Awareness Day

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has declared Friday, June 10, 2022, as Elder Abuse Awareness …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: