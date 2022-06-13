TVA Asks Everyone to Limit Power Consumption

With temperatures in the mid-90s looming ahead this week, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and HUB and other local power suppliers asked that customers reduce their power usage to avoid outages.

HUB is asking consumers to: Postpone using electric appliances; Reduce use of air conditioning or heating; And turn off lights and all other electrical equipment not needed.

TVA officials stated in a news release that the system expects the highest June temperatures in over a decade, which will drive the TVA’s peak demand to surge past 30,000 megawatts (MW). The electrical services ask customers to reduce their usage from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

TVA and all our local suppliers will keep status reports updated throughout the heat wave, and crews will work around the clock to ensure possible outages stay at a minimum.

