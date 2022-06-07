Timothy Golden, Andersonville

Timothy Golden age 63, of Andersonville, passed away on June 5, 2022. He was of Baptist faith and was a veteran and Sergeant of the United States Air Force. Tim was an avid outdoorsman and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by, parents Carl and Jewell Golden.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Pamela Golden; daughter, Holly Lawhon & husband Bryon; grandchildren. Kali, Chase, Zane, and Skylar Lawhon.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Loudon Youth Group, 413 Wharf Street, Loudon, TN 37774. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

