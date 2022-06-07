THP: 6 injured after wreck in Roane County involving ambulance

Brad Jones

A Putnam County Ambulance rests on it’s side after an accident on I-40 West around the 343 Mile Marker on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Putnam County EMS)

At approximately 7:20 pm Monday evening, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Roane County around the 343 west bound mile marker.

Preliminary reports indicate the PCEMS crew and others involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Knoxville area hospitals. The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the accident.

According to the THP, the ambulance, driven by Hunter Nolan, 21, left the roadway while driving around a slight curve, then struck a construction attenuator and went airborne. It landed on its passenger side in the second lane of I-40 West.

The second vehicle involved, a 2016 Land Rover Discovery, driven by Danielle Johnson, 48, of Indiana, was struck by the ambulance when it landed. This caused the Land Rover to run off the right side of the road and come to a stop in an embankment, according to THP. 

All three passengers of the ambulance and all three passengers of the Land Rover did suffer injuries, THP said. 

All occupants involved but the rear passenger in the ambulance had their seatbelts on, according to THP. 

