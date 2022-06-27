Thomas Marvin Roberts, Rockwood

Thomas Marvin Roberts age 73 of Rockwood, TN passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Frances Roberts, sisters Brenda Johnson, Edna Ivey, Barbara Jean Roberts, and brother Donald Roberts.

Survivors include:

Daughters Sherry Beougher of Ohio.

Malinda Burk of Ohio.

Son Thomas Marvin Roberts, Jr of Ohio.

11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild,

Sister Marie Anderson of Tennessee.

The family will receive friends from 10 am until 11 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Roberts family.

