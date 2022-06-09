Steven Lee Spicer, 63

Steven Lee Spicer, age 63, passed away at Tennova North Medical Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with his loved ones at his bedside. Steve was born in 1959 on April 2nd to Gwendolyn (Tackett) Spicer and Richard Lee Spicer in Columbus, GA on the Fort Benning Army Base.

He was an avid jokester with the greenest thumb there was, and a love of fishing and bird watching.

Steve was a retired truck driver from Tennessee Asphalt. He was a hard worker always doing his best to provide for his wife and their three children. His favorite job would have been as a jumpmaster in Alabama, even being featured in Parachutist Magazine in the 1980s. Years later, he would also enjoy skydiving in their hometown of LaFollette, TN.

If only one thing could be said of our beloved Steve, it would be that he was a fighter. He had quite the battle with his health over the last 10 years and his loved ones are so grateful for every extra second with him.

Steve is preceded in death by his loving father, Richard Lee Spicer, and his sisters Cathy Spicer and Dana Bryant.

Steve is survived by his caring wife of 36 years, Francis (Massengill) Spicer of LaFollette, TN, and their three children: Gerald (Stacie) Massengill of Norris, TN, Ashley (Evie) Blackburn of LaFollette, TN, Richard (Be’Lei) Spicer of Clinton, TN, grandchildren: Sam, Taylor, McKenzie, Riley, Kelsey, Morgan, and Austin, his mother Gwendolyn Tackett of Oak Ridge, TN, and sister Maria Spellman of Madison, WI, as well as a host of other close family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends to pay their respects will be on the 10th of June from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com

