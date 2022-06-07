Steve Larry Wallace, Lancing

Steve Larry Wallace age 70, of Lancing, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 5, 2022. Steve was born on August 13, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne & Thelma Wallace, his son Stephen Wallace, and nephews Donathan Hall and Eric Wallace.

Steve is survived by his daughter: Misty & husband Eddie

Sons: Charles, Christopher & wife Chelsey.

Grandchildren: Carson, Asher, John, Nevaeh, and Gabriella.

Brother: Randy & wife Denesse

Sisters: Diane, Carolyn (Sue) & husband Orville and Tammy.

Also surviving are a host of special nieces and nephews. Also, surviving is his companion

Chasity Gilmore.

Steve graduated from Sunbright High School in 1969. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Steve really enjoyed spending time with his family, he had a passion for fast cars and airplanes. He recently bought an airplane and enjoyed flying so much. He loved going to the lake, riding the boat and jet skis, and camping.

He will be missed by all who knew him. He always knew how to put a smile on everyone’s face being the big cut-up he was.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5-7 pm EST at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm EST with Bro. Billy Durham officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 12 pm EST at the Jonesville Cemetery, Clarkrange, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Steve Larry Wallace.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Steve Wallace, of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

