Stephen Rogers Daniel, 65, entered Heaven on June 4, 2022. He was surrounded by his children and wife of 42 years. “Steve” was born May 16, 1957, in Knoxville, TN. Nicknamed “slow”, he was fast as lightning and his childhood revolved around playing sports. Steve grew up knowing the value of hard work and going after big dreams. He chased down the beautiful love of his life and spent his days as an entrepreneurial dentist, family man, dedicated Christian, and adventurer in nature and worldwide travel.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jeana, his children and their spouses, Jessica (Nathan) Etheridge, Ryan Wesley Daniel, Skyler (Ronella) Daniel, Ashton (Steve) Byrne, his seven grandchildren, Cooper, Ellie and Noë Etheridge, Charlize and Amos Daniel and Marley and Maggie Byrne, his mother Shirley Sharp, and his sisters, Jenny Daniel, Leigh Ann Corbett and Leslie Schlimgen. He is predeceased by his father, Ron Daniel.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 9, at 6 pm, at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7225 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921. A reception to visit with the family will immediately follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Friends of the Smokies at friendsofthesmokies.org/donate. Steve loved hiking and shared so many memories with his family in the Great Smoky Mountains. www.holleygamble.com

