Stephanie Jane Vance, Rockwood

Mrs. Stephanie Jane Vance, age 40 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, June 26th, 2022. She was born on July 7th, 1981, in Rockwood. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School. She worked several jobs, but always enjoyed her work as a CNA. She loved photography, being outside, and exploring. She is preceded in death by her father: Boyd Reed. She is survived by:

Husband: Bobby Vance

Children: Jacob Vance, Natalie Vance

Mother: Deborah Robinson (Tim)

Sister: Tana Lee

Brother: Eugene

Beloved Corgi: Bolt

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1st, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Stephanie Jane Vance.

