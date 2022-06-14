Shirley Crockett Graham, 79

Shirley Crockett Graham, age 79, passed away, on June 12, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center, after a short illness. Shirley was born in Middlesboro, KY, on March 29, 1943, to Harry & Eula Crocket. The family moved to Oak Ridge during World War II to help with the war effort.



Shirley graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1961 and was an avid Wildcats fan throughout the years. She then attended Toccoa Falls Bible College in Georgia. After college, Shirley moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the US Naval Department. While in D.C. Shirley met her husband of 52 years, Robert Graham. They returned to Oak Ridge where she worked at the Oak Ridge Public Library for 35 years before retiring. Shirley was a lifetime member of Oak Ridge Alliance Church. One thing Shirley loved to do was read. She felt like she could learn every day by reading a book. She also enjoyed feeding wildlife and watching them scurry around d and play in her yard.



Shirley was preceded in death by parents, Harry & Eula Crockett, and grandson, Tyler R. Bennett. Survivors include husband, Robert Graham; daughter, Colleen Burton; son, Michael Graham (Patricia Marrone); grandson, Justin Graham (Brittany Proffitt); granddaughters, Haley Graham and Tessa Bennett; and great-grandsons, Camden, Lucas, and Nicolis.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oak Ridge Alliance Church at 109 Raleigh Road Oak Ridge, TN 37830.



The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet at 2 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Rev. Dale Crank officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

