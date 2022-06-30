Sen. Yager Receives Perfect Voting Record on Key Issues for Small Businesses

(NASHVILLE) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has achieved a 100% on his voting record for small businesses from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) for the 2021-2022 legislative sessions.

“Tennessee remains a very pro-small business state for many reasons,” NFIB State Director Jim Brown said. “They understand the challenges many of our members face in these difficult times, with soaring inflation, supply chain disruptions and significant workforce shortages.”

Yager voted with small businesses on important issues including tax relief, regulatory reform, and a right-to-work measure.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, and I am proud to stand with Tennessee small businesses,” said Yager. “During these economic times it is extremely important for the General Assembly to continue to prioritize a business friendly environment that allows small businesses to thrive. I will remain committed to opposing needless regulation and burdensome taxation of businesses.”

Click here to see the results for all legislators and an explanation of the reform issues.

