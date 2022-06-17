Selva Hall Ledford, Rockwood

Mrs. Selva Hall Ledford, age 83 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on March 5th, 1939, in Midway. Selva retired from the Ridge View Hospital as a dietary specialist. She had spent her earlier years working for the Rockwood and Harriman Hosiery Mills, as well as Palm Beach. She loved to travel with her sisters. She had 3 dogs, Ralph, Reba, and Rachel, whom she loved dearly. She was also an avid doll collector. She is preceded in death by her parents: John Hall & Reba Clark Hall; Sisters: Betty (Rex) Walls, Barbara Johnston, Martha (Paul) Branson; Brothers: Curtis Hall, Rex (Eloise) Walls, and Great Grandson: Bryson Coaker: Brother-in-law: GB Ledford; Sister-in-law: Irene Ledford. She is survived by:

Husband:                     David “Peabody” Ledford

Sons:                           Jack Ledford

Johnny (Jennifer) Ledford

Daughter:                    Lisa (Mike) McCullough

8 Grandchildren

15 Great Grandchildren

And 1 Great Great Grandchild

Brother-in-law:            Earl Johnston

Sister-in-law:               Carolyn Ledford

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 24th, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter (296 Manufacturers Rd Rockwood, TN 37854) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Selva Hall Ledford.

