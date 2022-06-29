Sarah Mefford, Rocky Top

Sarah Mefford, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on March 8, 1954, to the late George and Ella Marie Mefford in Campbell County. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. Sarah was a generous and faithful woman who loved to laugh and make others laugh. She never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. Sarah had a caring disposition and a mothering spirit; she made everyone feel like part of her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and was very proud of her children, especially her grandson. She was a long-time member of Clinton Church of Christ and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Geraldine Gaylor, Dottie Lawson, Nona McDaniel, and Philip Mefford; and other beloved family members.

She is survived by: daughters, Kayla Harwell and beloved son-in-law Jeff, Lillie Nora Mefford; brother, Tim Mefford; grandson, Henry Harwell; and so many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Preacher Cordell Lee officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

