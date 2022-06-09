Sarah Jane Jones-Hawn, Lancing

Sarah Jane Jones-Hawn of Lancing, TN went to her Heavenly home on June 8, 2022. She was born December 9, 1940, to Dr. Sam H. Jones II & Mrs. Vivian Lyons Jones Mayes.

She is preceded by her husband Edward Junior Hawn.

Mrs. Hawn is survived by her daughter Karen Dennis & Husband Billy E. Dennis, Sr. of Lancing; her son Edward Keith Hawn & Wife Elizabeth Hawn also of Lancing. Mrs. Hawn adored her Grandchildren Kasie Dennis-Phillips & Jason of Clarksville; Billy E. Dennis, Jr. & Heather of Lancing; Rebekah Hawn-Ledbetter & Michael of Wartburg; James & Lindsay Hawn of Knoxville. In addition, Mrs. Hawn leaves a strong legacy in her 8 Great-Grandchildren Ethan Lee, Judah Phillips, Aiden Lee, Grace Dennis, Hope Dennis, Zoey Hawn, Faith Dennis, & Rhett Hawn.

Sarah Jane is also survived by her loving siblings: Rev. James & Patricia Jones-Calhoun of Union City; Marilyn Jones-Galloway of Oak Ridge & Sam H. Jones, III of Knoxville.

Mrs. Hawn was an active member of the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed friendships & activities with the Sunbright Senior Citizens. She delighted in travel; bicycling and thrived on gathering with her family who will sincerely miss her annual Christmas treats! Mrs. Hawn will be lovingly remembered for many things but far surpassing them all will be her warm smile and vibrant faith.

Visitation & Funeral will be held at Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy on Saturday, June 11, 2022, Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Terry Potter, Bro. Jerry Robbins and Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Mrs. Hawn will be laid to rest beside her husband at Annadel Cemetery immediately following her funeral.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the teams at Life Care Center-Morgan County and Roane Medical Center for their diligent and thoughtful care.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sarah Jane Jones-Hawn.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sarah Jane Jones-Hawn, of Lancing, TN

