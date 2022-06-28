Sam “Steve” Sims, Oliver Springs

Mr. Sam “Steve” Sims, age 70 of Oliver Springs passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Ft. Sanders Select in Knoxville. He was raised in Coalfield and loved camping and anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendon and Clementine Sims;

Brother, Larry Sims;

Three sisters, Wanda Hall, Kathy Miller, and Judy Cofer.

He is survived by his children, Gregory (Kristie) Sims, Lisa Sims, and Amanda “Amy” Sims;

Four grandchildren that he thought hung the moon, Dalton Sims, Jackson Sims, Conner Sims, and Lorie Bridges;

Brother, Mike Sims;

He was also survived by multiple nephews and nieces that he loved very much.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn 37840

To leave a note for Steve’s family or to share a memory, please visit our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

