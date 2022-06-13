Ruby Platell, Harriman

Ruby Platell, age 85, of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare. She was born on February 17, 1937, in Spring City. Ruby loved working on her flowers and also enjoyed reading. Preceded in death by her husband, John Platell; and mother, Mae Loden.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Jean Zeek Walden & husband, Pete of Harriman

Grandchildren Joey Zeek & wife, Penny of Harriman

Bobby Robinette of Kingston

Misty Walden of Kingston

Brothers Vic Loden & wife, Cindy of Rockwood

Claude Loden of Harriman

David Loden of Midtown

Sisters Linda Banks & husband, Buddy of Harriman

Barbara Campbell of Oliver Springs

Many extended family members and friends

At Ruby’s request, she was cremated and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

