Ruby Platell, Harriman

Ruby Platell, age 85, of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare.  She was born on February 17, 1937, in Spring City. Ruby loved working on her flowers and also enjoyed reading.  Preceded in death by her husband, John Platell; and mother, Mae Loden. 

SURVIVORS

Daughter                               Jean Zeek Walden & husband, Pete of Harriman

Grandchildren                       Joey Zeek & wife, Penny of Harriman

                                             Bobby Robinette of Kingston

                                             Misty Walden of Kingston

Brothers                               Vic Loden & wife, Cindy of Rockwood

                                             Claude Loden of Harriman

                                             David Loden of Midtown

Sisters                                  Linda Banks & husband, Buddy of Harriman

                                             Barbara Campbell of Oliver Springs

Many extended family members and friends

At Ruby’s request, she was cremated and no services will be held at this time.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

