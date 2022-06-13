Ruby Platell, Harriman

Ruby Platell, age 85, of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare. She was born on February 17, 1937, in Spring City. Ruby loved working on her flowers and also enjoyed reading. Preceded in death by her husband, John Platell; and mother, Mae Loden.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Jean Zeek Walden & husband, Pete of Harriman
Grandchildren Joey Zeek & wife, Penny of Harriman
Bobby Robinette of Kingston
Misty Walden of Kingston
Brothers Vic Loden & wife, Cindy of Rockwood
Claude Loden of Harriman
David Loden of Midtown
Sisters Linda Banks & husband, Buddy of Harriman
Barbara Campbell of Oliver Springs
Many extended family members and friends
At Ruby’s request, she was cremated and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
