Ruby Lawson Stout Merrifield, 93, Harriman

Mrs. Ruby Lawson Stout Merrifield, age 93, of Harriman, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Beaver Dale Church in Knoxville.

She was preceded by three husbands: Roy Stout, James Pickens, and Chester Merrifield.

Her parents: James and Eliza Moore Lawson.

Two sons: Don and Lynn Stout.

One daughter: Kathy Sue Pickens.

And twelve brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Gayle and Steve Matson, and Pamela Frazier.

One very special sister and caregiver: Betty Magill and her husband Ralph.

One daughter-in-law: Carol Stout.

Five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Merrifield family during this difficult time.

