Ruby Butler Guy Inman, 94, Harriman

Mrs. Ruby Butler Guy Inman, age 94 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was a member of the Big Emory Baptist Church. Mrs. Ruby was a graduate of South Harriman High School and also a retiree of Harriman Paperboard.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Cora Butler

Brothers: Walter and L.C.

And her sisters: Allene Bellman and Susie Rose

She is survived by her sons: Darrell Guy, Steven (Kendra) Inman, and Walter (Joni) Inman

Grandsons: Keaton, Trevor and Kaleb Guy, Colby and Levi Inman, Jeff Hamilton and Seth Cook.

Granddaughters: Mia and Serenity Guy, Tabitha and Tawny Inman, Daesha and Paige Cook.

And a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service Friday, July 1, 2022, at 7:00 PM at South Harriman Baptist Church.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruby Inman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby May (Butler) Inman, please visit our floral store.

