Ruby Butler Guy Inman, 94, Harriman

News Department 23 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Mrs. Ruby Butler Guy Inman, age 94 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was a member of the Big Emory Baptist Church. Mrs. Ruby was a graduate of South Harriman High School and also a retiree of Harriman Paperboard.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Cora Butler

Brothers: Walter and L.C.

And her sisters: Allene Bellman and Susie Rose

She is survived by her sons: Darrell Guy, Steven (Kendra) Inman, and Walter (Joni) Inman

Grandsons: Keaton, Trevor and Kaleb Guy, Colby and Levi Inman, Jeff Hamilton and Seth Cook.

Granddaughters: Mia and Serenity Guy, Tabitha and Tawny Inman, Daesha and Paige Cook.

And a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service Friday, July 1, 2022, at 7:00 PM at South Harriman Baptist Church.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruby Inman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby May (Butler) Inman, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Leslie Ray Duncan Sr, Bowling Springs Community

Leslie Ray Duncan, Sr., age 90 of the Blowing Springs Community in Clinton, TN went …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: