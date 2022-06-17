Ronnie Lee Spencer, Shelbyville

Ronnie Lee Spencer, age 40, of Shelbyville, TN, suddenly passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 4-6 pm at Calvary Baptist Church (3200 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919) with a Celebration of Life held at 6 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spencer family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

