Ronnie Lee Spencer, Shelbyville

News Department 22 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Ronnie Lee Spencer, age 40, of Shelbyville, TN, suddenly passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 4-6 pm at Calvary Baptist Church (3200 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919) with a Celebration of Life held at 6 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spencer family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Lee Spencer, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Gerald Taylor, Harriman

Mr. Gerald Taylor, age 76, of Harriman passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Roane Medical …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: