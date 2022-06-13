Robert Thomas, Harriman

Mr. Robert Thomas, age 57, of Harriman, passed away at his home, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Robert was a kind man who would often volunteer to mow yards for his neighbors. He loved his family and his dog “BB” very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents whom he missed very much: Frank and Anna Thomas

His grandparents: George and Pearl Thomas and Robert and Lois Lemons

And one niece: Kelli Beard

He is survived by four sisters: Louise Parker (Denton Tinch), Sue (Mitchell) Russell, Joann (James) Pierce, and Ella Cranfield

And a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will honor Robert’s wishes; thus, no services will be held.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Thomas.

