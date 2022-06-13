Robert Parks Jr, Harriman

Robert Parks, Jr., aka Bobby, age 77, of Harriman woke up in the presence of Jesus in the early morning hours of June 11, 2022. He was born March 15, 1945, in Kingston and a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Bobby was an excellent painter/carpenter who completed many jobs for various businesses and people of Roane County. Many knew and loved him and treasured his friendship. Bobby was one of the hardest-working men around. He loved helping people and never boasted about anything he did to help others. He was a humble and God-fearing man. Those closest to him called him Dr. Dolittle, making sure all the animals were fed and cared for including birds, strays, and deers. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Jake & Lois Parks; and brother, Charles Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of twenty years Barbara Parks of Harriman, TN

Children Sharon Butler of Unionville, TN

Renee Farmer of Roanoke, VA

Robin Parks Allen & Rex of Roanoke, VA

Sheila Butler Payne & Dale of Kodak, TN

Keith Parks & Rachel of Knoxville, TN

Nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren

Sisters Sue Renfro, Marcia McFalls & Tommy

Annette Herrell & Bobby, Linda Johnson,

and Sandy Parks, all of Kingston, TN

Brothers-in-law John Franks, Jim Franks & Linda,

Joel Franks & Susan, all of Leoma, TN

Special Friends Walter & Sandra Calbaugh of Kingston, TN

David & Susan Lassiter of Kingston, TN

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends including Midtown Kroger and Lowes employees who will greatly miss his wonderful smile and kindness he shared freely with everyone he met.

The family will receive friends 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

