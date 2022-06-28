Roane State hosts virtual sessions to help new students apply to college

Roane State will host a virtual application session this week, offering one-on-one attention to prospective students as they apply for admission to the college.

The Roane State Student Enrollment team has been hosting these Virtual Application Sessions throughout the month of June. The final session for this month will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Slots are open every 30 minutes from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. ET. Multiple sessions are still available. Registration must be completed at least two hours prior to the scheduled meeting time.

Students participating in the sessions will have the opportunity to work with a college representative to complete their application for admission. There is no cost to submit an application to Roane State.

After choosing a session and registering online, students will receive an email inviting them to a Zoom meeting.

Registration for the Virtual Application Sessions is available at roanestate.edu/VirtualApp. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

