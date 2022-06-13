Roane County Man Arrested For Drug Possession

(Press Release from Kingston Police Department)

On 06/11/2022, at 1038 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department arrived at the Dollar General located at 764 Gallaher Road on a subject slumped over in a vehicle call.

Upon officers’ arrival, the subject was awake and appeared to be disoriented. The subject was identified as Samuel Lane, 25 years old. When Mr. Lane stepped out of the vehicle, Captain Tony Guy observed a hypodermic needle sticking out of pants pocket and observed a small plastic container in the floorboard with short straws in it commonly associated with illegal narcotics usage. The plastic container contained two cut straws and a plastic bag with a brown substance thought to be heroin. The suspected heroin weighed .8 grams.

Mr. Lane had brought Robert Bolden, 53 years old, to the store. Officers had prior knowledge that Robert Bolden had an outstanding failure to appear warrant for his arrest. Officer David Choate escorted Robert Bolden outside. Central Dispatch confirmed the warrant. Upon searching Robert Bolden, a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found that included short cut straws and hypodermic needles. Also found in Robert Bolden’s pockets was 5.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of suspected heroin, 2.3 grams of suspected marijuana and $2740.00 in cash.

Samuel Lane was arrested and charged with simple possession of heroin and possession drug paraphernalia. Robert Bolden was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture/ sale and delivery of controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. The $2740.00 in Robert Bolden’s possession was seized.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department assisted, and the Kingston Police Department would like to thank them for their much-needed assistance.

