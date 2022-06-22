Roane Chamber of Commerce – Meet the Candidates Tuesday, June 28

ROANE COUNTY, TN – On Tuesday, June 28, the public is invited to Meet the Candidates at Roane State Community College’s O’Brien Theater.  Beginning at 6 pm, the forum will provide an opportunity to hear from the County-wide and State-wide offices in three sessions.  Beginning at 6 pm, hear from the candidates from the following offices: Chancellor, Public Defender and Register of Deeds.  The County Executive office will be next, beginning around 6:30, with Wade Creswell and Wayne Best in attendance to answer questions and topics from a recent survey.  The House of Representatives, District 32 and 41 will be the last group, beginning around 7:15.  If time allows, there will be a short meet and greet with the candidates following the forum.

This event is a non-partisan event, hosted by the Roane Chamber’s Community Development Committee, in partnership with AGA Insurance, BBB Communications, Leadership Roane County and Roane State Community College.  Live streaming of the event and replay will be provided, with locations announced through the following Facebook pages: @RoaneChamber @BBBTV12 and websites: RoaneChamberEvents.com and bbbtv12.com.

https://boxcast.tv/view/roane-chamber-of-commerce-voter-forum-zmcjolgf7231y9tt4k5g

