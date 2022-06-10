Road Superintendent Ferguson and County Commissioners Tour Damaged Airport Road

Airport Road, Rockwood – June 9, 2022

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson along with County Commissioners visited the Old Airport Road to evaluate the need for major repairs. Ferguson and the Commissioners wanted to look over the damaged Road and see what can be done, if anything, to get it back open. A meeting is set for 3:30pm on June 25th, at The Pine Orchard Community Center to discuss the roads future. A group of citizens who were at the county commission meeting asked leaders to do something to try to open the road, which is their direct route to Rockwood from Rockwood Mountain. As you can see the road is severely damaged and will need major repairs. We talked with Ferguson at the scene about this project again now being its fourth time to be repaired.

