Road Closures on Melton Lake Dr and Surrounding Area for June 23, 2022, USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 17, 2022) – Beginning at 7:00 am Thursday, June 23, 2022, several road closures will take effect for the USA Cycling Individual Time Trials National Championships. Road closures on Melton Lake Dr will begin at 7:00 am starting with the area from Amanda Dr to Emory Valley Rd. At 8:30 am, Melton Lake Dr between Palisades Pkwy and Rolling Links Blvd will close. Union Valley Rd will also be closed just before it intersects with Melton Lake Dr. Residents of River’s Run, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge Greens neighborhoods will be able to enter and exit right onto Melton Lake Drive towards Edgemoor Rd. until 9:25 am. Full closure of Melton Lake Dr between Palisades Pkwy and Edgemoor Rd will occur at 9:25 am. Residents of Palisades will still be able to turn left onto Melton Lake Dr towards Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Residents in the River’s Run, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge Greens neighborhoods who need/want to enter/exit their neighborhoods will be given a short window between trials to do so. This is expected to occur between 11:10 am and 11:40 am. Residents will be able to use the Rolling Links Blvd entrance via Edgemoor Rd during this time, and they will be able to line up at the entrance prior to the timed break. ORPD will be assisting with the entrance/exit of vehicles. For more information, please call Explore Oak Ridge at 865-483-1321 or email them at [email protected].

Additionally, Emory Valley Rd will be closed from Artesia Dr to Melton Lake Dr. Residents who live off of Amanda Dr will be unable to use the Melton Lake Dr entrance, but will still be able to enter and exit their neighborhood via Emory Valley Rd by using Antioch Dr, Baltimore Dr, etc.

The roads are anticipated to all reopen around 5:30 pm

For more information on the road closures, contact the ORPD non-emergency line at 865-425-4399.

